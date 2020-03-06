VIDEO: Aishwarya Rajessh prepares Egg Dosa like a pro on the sets of her next film

Aishwarya Rajesh, who will be next seen in Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram, shared a video in her Instagram space, in which she can be seen preparing Egg Dosa.

Aishwarya Rajessh is one of the heroines who takes up dynamic roles in movies. Known mostly for her laudable acting in films namely Kaaka Muttai, Dharma Durai, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vada Chennai, Kanaa and Namma Veettu Pillai, Aishwarya Rajessh has already had two releases in 2020 - Vaanam Kottatum in Tamil and World Famous Lover in Telugu. She will be seen in most anticipated South movies like Ka Pae Ranasingam, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai this year.

Amid all the juggling between the sets, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video, in which she can be seen preparing Egg Dosa on a street-side like a professional chef. In the video, she can be seen interacting with the crew members while preparing the dosa, and cheering when the dosa came out well. Though it is unknown from which movie sets this video was taken, it has been making rounds on social media ever since it was uploaded.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajessh’s Telugu film Tuck Jagadish with Nani is currently being shot. The film went on floors in December last year and it is expected that it will hit the big screens this year. She will be seen in the long-awaited movie of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram, which has Vikram as the lead actor. It is expected that the film will release soon.

Credits :Instagram

Read More