VIDEO: Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha proudly watch Arha and Ayaan perform at pre school graduation day

South star Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha, recently attended their kids Arha and Ayaan's pre-school annual day function. The proud father took to social media and shared, "Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan, I am so proud of you for excelling so well." Now, we have come across a video of Allu Arjun and Sneha proudly watching Arha and Ayaan perform at their pre-school graduation day. One can see in the video, Arha dancing cutely and its the most adorable sight as proud parents Arjun and Sneha record the moment.

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan also performs at his pre-school graduation day. Post their performance, Allu Arjun as a proud father gives certificate and medal to his son and its the cutest thing you'ill see today. Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. Allu Arha was born on November 21, 2016. Meanwhile, check out Ayaan and Arha's adorable video below.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film performed extremely well at the box office. The actor will be seen next in Sukumar's next starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

