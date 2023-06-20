VIDEO: Allu Arjun and Sneha arrive to see Ram Charan-Upasana's baby girl in the hospital

Allu Arjun arrived with his wife to visit his cousin Ram Charan, Upasana, and their newborn baby girl. The couple were clicked at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as came to see the newborn and shower blessings. The new parents welcomed a baby girl, on June 20.

Allu Arjun and Sneha made heads turn even with their hospital visit as they looked in perfect casual attires. They visited the new parents at the hospital and congratulated them. A while ago, Pushpa's actor father, Allu Aravind, and his wife were also clicked as they arrived at the hospital to visit the new parents and baby girl.

For the unversed, Allu Aravind is the brother of Ram Charan's mother Surekha. So, the producer is the uncle of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun is cousin brother. They are the actor's paternal family.

Chiranjeevi and Mega family's happiness

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also visited the hospital in the wee hours on June 20 to meet their granddaughter. This morning, they arrived again to meet the parents and baby along with their daughter Sreeja's kids.

The megastar can't contain his excitement as he is super and happy. He welcomed his grandfather with a heartwarming note on Twitter, where he wrote, 'welcome little mega princess'. The mega family is filled with happiness and joy with the arrival of a baby girl in the house.



Ram Charan and Upasana welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed their first child after 10 years of marriage. On Monday evening, the couple were spotted at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as they arrived for delivery. On June 20, they were blessed with a baby girl. The star wife delivered their first child in the presence of her family including the RRR actor's parents, sisters, and others.

The preparations to welcome their baby girl have begun. The couple has moved back to Chiranjeevi's house in Jubilee Hills and will be staying there as they want their daughter to grow up with grandparents. From the handcraft cradle for the newborn that signifies hope, resilience, and self-respect to a special tune composed by Oscar-winning singer Kaala Bhairava, the parents and mega family are leaving no stone to treat their princess right.

