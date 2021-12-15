Video: Allu Arjun apologies after a media person complains of making them wait at Pushpa event

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the much-awaited Pan-Indian release, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The much-awaited film is set to hit the screens on December 17. The makers of Pushpa are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After Hyderabad and Chennai, the team is headed to Bengaluru today. However, due to the bad weather condition, the flight got cancelled.

Allu Arjun and the team reached the venue a bit late than the scheduled time. The Bengaluru media seemed upset about the same. One of the media persons asked Allu Arjun if he thinks it was right to make them wait for these many hours for the promotional event. The Arya actor took the question gracefully and apologized for the same. He said, "I'm extremely sorry," and reasoned that due to the climatic conditions, the private plane didn't take off.

Check out the video:

Recently in the pre-release event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun opened up about working with Rashmika and revealed calling the National Crush, 'Crushmika'.

He said, "The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with a lot of people but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. Rashmika is a co-star I absolutely love. She’s very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent and above all a very very talented girl."

He further adds, "She is already on top of her game but with the potential she has I feel like she can do much much more. In the coming years, with the right films and right directors, I believe that her potential is far far more She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."

The much-awaited film of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa - The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.