VIDEO: Allu Arjun is confident about Pushpa: The Rise; Says 'you'll see Sukumar's brilliance in it'

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun is positive and confident about the release of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the Pan-India project will release on December 17 and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. At an event yesterday, Allu Arjun said he is sure that the audience will love Pushpa and director Sukumar's brilliance in it.

He asked his fans to visit theatres, watch his film, review and give feedback if he did well or not. "I also heard songs, they are blockbusters, two more songs will release soon and I'm sure shot everyone will love it. I'm coming with Pushpa on December 17, meet you there. Thaggede le," said AA.

Take a look at the video below:

The story of the film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time with Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the first part of Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.