VIDEO: Allu Arjun is confident about Pushpa: The Rise; Says 'you'll see Sukumar's brilliance in it'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST  |  24.6K
   
Allu Arjun is confident about Pushpa
VIDEO: Allu Arjun is confident about Pushpa: The Rise; Says 'you'll see Sukumar's brilliance in it'
Advertisement

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun is positive and confident about the release of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the Pan-India project will release on December 17 and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. At an event yesterday, Allu Arjun said he is sure that the audience will love Pushpa and director Sukumar's brilliance in it. 

He asked his fans to visit theatres, watch his film, review and give feedback if he did well or not.  "I also heard songs, they are blockbusters, two more songs will release soon and I'm sure shot everyone will love it. I'm coming with Pushpa on December 17, meet you there. Thaggede le," said AA. 

Take a look at the video below: 

Also Read: PICS: Allu Arjun looks suave in a customised black AA suit; Steals the show with Pushpa's Thaggede Le dialogue 

The story of the film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time with Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist. 

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the first part of Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$52.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All