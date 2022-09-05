Video: Allu Arjun dances with daughter Arha at Ganesh Visarjan 2022

Allu Arjun was papped with his daughter Allu Arha at Geetha Arts for Ganesh Visarjan today. The father and daughter duo was seen dancing together as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. While AA was seen in black attire, his little one was wearing a pink and white checkered dress. These pictures speak volumes of the fun time the two had.

Refreshing your memory, his character from Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa Raj were adapted as Ganpati idols before Ganesh Chaturthi. Sitting on a wooden log, Lord Ganesha can be seen dressed in a white shirt and pants. The hairdo of the idol is also similar to the movie character. The makers had announced the second part of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule months back, and finally, the project work began with a mahurat pooja recently.

Check out the pictures below:

Check out the video below:

Talking about the venture, a source close to the development revealed, "Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later. Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film's music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members."

While AA and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli once again, Fahadh Faasil will reprise the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Also Read: Allu Arjun mania takes over Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, fans bring home Pushpa Raj-inspired Ganpati