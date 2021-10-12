VIDEO: Allu Arjun enjoys pristine ocean with Arha, Ayaan and wife Sneha in Maldives

Allu Arjun is having a great time in the Maldives with his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan. The Pushpa actor recently jetted off for a vacation and his latest video is proof that he is enjoying every bit of family time. One can see in the video, AA having a gala time amidst the blue ocean and we are totally in awe of this adorable bond of him with his kids.

This is for the second time Allu Arjun has visited the Maldives within 6 months. In April, the actor celebrated his son Ayaan’s birthday with his family at an island resort in the Maldives. Well, amidst the busy shooting schedules, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor makes sure to take some time out for his family and is currently living a blissful life.

Check out his latest video from the Maldives below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is getting ready for his upcoming release, Pushpa. The first part of the film titled Pushpa: The Rise is releasing this Christmas, December 25. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, the film is based on red sandal smuggling and is directed by Sukumar.

Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver in the film while Rashmika plays his love interest. The actor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the film and will be seen delivering his dialogues in the Chittoor dialect from Rayalaseema.

