VIDEO: Allu Arjun enjoys Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's romantic song as he drives his kids and wife around

He shared a sneak peek of the weekend on Instagram, treating the fans once again. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's Instagram feed is flooded with adorable family posts, and movie buffs love to see them together.

It is no secret that Pushpa star Allu Arjun is a complete family man, and leaves no opportunity to spend quality time with his loved ones. Recently, he was seen spending a fun car ride with his wife Sneha Reddy, and kids Arha and Ayaan as they spend a lovely Sunday together. These four can also be seen grooving to some melodious tunes during the ride. They were vibing on Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's romantic track.

Allu Arjun's lineup

In the meantime, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise will be released in Russia this December. Now, the latest reports suggest that Allu Arjun will soon be heading to Russia for the film's premiere.

Pushpa 2

Additionally, Allu Arjun fans are waiting with bated breath for the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the makers are planning to release the film by early 2024. A source close to the film's development revealed, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."

The source further added, "Sukumar's perfection will lead delay in the film's release. He doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024."

