VIDEO: Allu Arjun gets handmade letter from his daughter on Father's Day; Arha clicked pampering her nails

People all over the world are celebrating Father’s Day, and sharing tributes for their dads on social media. Even our Indian celebrities are not far behind in giving their fans a sneak peek into their sweet Father’s Day celebrations.

Celebrities including Ram Charan, and Nayanthara with her husband Vignesh Shivan, also embraced the beauty of parenthood with their adorable ones as they celebrate this day. Recently, Allu Arjun also shared a wonderful gift that he received from his charming daughter and son Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Allu Arjun celebrates Father's Day with son and daughter

On June 16, the Theggaedele star took to his Instagram story section and shared two adorable photos.

In the first one, Allu shared a glimpse of a lovely card made by his son Allu Ayaan. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “To the best man from the best son Ayaan.”

In the second snippet, Allu shared a glimpse of his angel daughter Allu Arha as he was seen holding the card given by her daughter which had Happy Father's Day written in multi-colored alphabets with a special flower made by Arha.

Meanwhile, the video also captures Arha’s cute moment as she can be seen keenly pampering her nails.

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

In 2021, Pushpa: The Rise, the first installment of the franchise was released. At the time, the pandemic left people hesitant to go to the theaters.

Nevertheless, the film was an enormous hit and is known for having revived the big-screen business.

This action-thriller movie marks Allu Arjun and Sukumar's fourth joint venture, after Pushpa and the Arya series. Actors such as Dhananjaya, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna all will play significant parts in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced Pushpa: The Rule under the Mythri Movie Makers label. The mass entertainment is planned to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, it has also been rumored that the makers may push its release date further as they want to re-shoot some portions of the upcoming action thriller.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be collaborating with Mersal fame director Atlee Kumar for his upcoming action thriller project. Meanwhile, it has been speculated that due to some budgetary issues the project will not be able to see the light however, no official confirmation has been sent by the makers or director.

