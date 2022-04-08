VIDEO: Allu Arjun papped in comfy travel look as he heads to Europe for his birthday celebration

Allu Arjun, the birthday boy is all set to make his special day grand in Europe. The actor was papped at the airport as he was heading to Europe for his birthday celebrations. He opted for a comfy yet stylish look in black outfit. He wore a co-ord set, a sweatshirt and joggers for a travel look and gave us major goals. However, this time his family didn't accompany Allu Arjun as he was clicked alone at the airport.

Allu Arjun turns a year older today on April 8. The 40-year-old actor is one of the most popular South superstars in the industry and rose to pan Indian star post the blockbuster success of Pushpa. Wishes are pouring in for the Icon Staar from friends, fans and family with special pics, posters and messages. He is also trending on Twitter with #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun and his sequel #PushpaTheRule.

Allu marked his debut with the 2003 film 'Gangotri'. He rose to prominence with Sukumar's cult classic Arya (2004), for which he earned a Nandi Special Jury Award, and since then, there has been no looking back for him. He gave some blockbuster hits in Telugu including Arya, Happy, Bunny Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Trivikram Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and others.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule', which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles respectively along with Allu Arjun. This Sukumar directorial elbowed out some Bollywood biggies in an epic battle at the box office. Following the massive success, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun and the team are all set to commence the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.

