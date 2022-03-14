Video: Allu Arjun papped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; Is a new project on the cards?

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently papped at Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. Earlier today, the actor was spotted at one of the private airports of Mumbai. He got clicked as he was exiting the premises and entering his car. The Tollywood star looked dapper in black trousers along with a monochrome shirt. Allu Arjun decided to enhance the attire with black sunglasses.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO CHECK OUT THE VIDEO