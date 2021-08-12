VIDEO: Allu Arjun showering love and 'bubbles' on his little angel Arha is all things adorable

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is a father to two kids, a son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor might not be super active on Instagram but he keeps us treating with adorable photos and videos of his kids Arha and Ayaan. Despite having a jam-packed shooting schedule, Allu Arjun makes sure to take some time out to be with his kids. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha's latest video on Instagram proves he is not just an amazing actor but also a doting father.

One can see how Bunny is showering his little angel Arha with love and bubbles and we are all hearts. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter is no less than a star now and is getting all the attention as she is becoming the fourth generation actor from the Allu family.

Meanwhile, check out this cutest father-daughter moment:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is shooting for Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film, which will release in 2 parts has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the main antagonist.

The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The first part of the film titled Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled to release in December 2021.