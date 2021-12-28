VIDEO: Allu Arjun & Sukumar shed tears at Pushpa's success event as former says 'Without you, I'm nothing'

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar has performed exceptionally well at the box office. At the film's success meet yesterday, Allu Arjun got emotional as he thanked Sukumar for everything. During his speech, he also thanked his family and megastar Chiranjeevi for supporting him and Sukumar.

"I'm only grateful to only a few people in life. My parents for giving me life, my grandfather for bringing us into the cinema world, Chiranjeevi for supporting me and Sukumar. After Arya, 5 to 6 later, I bought a car which cost Rs 85 lakhs and when I held the stirring to drive, I thought how did I come so far and the first person who came to mind was Sukumar sir. Without you, I'm nothing, sir," said Allu Arjun in his speech at the event.

Allu Arjun's film strikes gold at the box office, especially in the Hindi belt. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, Pushpa: The Rise hit theatres on December 17 in 5 languages, namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The second part of the film will release next year in December. “We shot two scenes of Pushpa: The Rule, but now, I want to reshoot it. So let’s see, we haven’t shot anything about the sequel. The script is locked and we start shooting from February end. I want to release the movie on December 17 next year,” said Sukumar in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.