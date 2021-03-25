VIDEO: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha picks Alia Bhatt as a favourite actress over Jacqueline & the reason is cute

Be it the dosa step dance from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo or her answer to Allu Arjun on marrying the man of her choice, little Arha manages to win everyone's hearts.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is super cute and the 4-year-old kid is already ruling social media like a boss. She is as popular as the Telugu star and her father Allu Arjun. She is undoubtedly popular and paparazzi's favourite. Recently, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha shared an adorable video of Arha choosing as her favourite actress and not Jacqueline Fernandez. The reason behind her picking Alia and not Jacqueline will leave you in splits. Arha is winning hearts yet again with her innocence! Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is becoming a social media star already and someone should tell her this ASAP.

In the past, Allu Arjun has treated us with many such cute videos of his little princess. Be it the dosa step dance from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo or her answer to Allu Arjun on marrying the man of her choice, little Arha is everyone's favourite. Also to note, Arha is as stylish as her father Allu Arjun. The stunning couple of the Telugu film industry was blessed with the first child, a son Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and welcomed their second child, daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016.

Take a look at the videos below:

AA is meanwhile busy with Sukumar directorial Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The upcoming film will release in all five languages and will see Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

