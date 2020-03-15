Video: Allu Arjun's son Ayaan has a message for Tiger Shroff; Baaghi star invites him on the sets of his films

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff and his Baaghi franchise. The little kid recorded a special message for Tiger Shroff and he even has a nickname for his favourite actor.

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is currently the talk of the town and has taken social media by storm with his cute video. Well, Ayaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff and his Baaghi franchise. The little kid recorded a special message for Tiger Shroff and he even has a nickname for his favourite actor, calling him Tiger Squash. In a video shared by Allu Arjun on his social media, Ayaan is seen requesting Tiger Shroff to invite him on the sets of Baaghi 3.

One can see in the video, little Ayaan, in the cutest way possible says, "Hi Tiger Squash, can you please invite me for the shooting of Baaghi 3." When Allu Arjun asked him why, to this, he replied, "because I want to see his body and his gun fighting scenes."

Tiger immediately shared the video on his IG story and wrote, "haha...I love my new name! sir, please tell Ayaan he has been invited on all my films sets not just Baaghi 3."

Check out the video below and it is too cute to handle:

Recently, Allu Arjun shared an adorable picture of his son Ayaan from his pre-school graduation day and Tiger immediately wished congratulations.

On the work front, Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, will soon kick-start shooting for Sukumar's next. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

​

Credits :Instagram

Read More