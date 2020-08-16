  1. Home
VIDEO: Amala Paul spends some quality time on the beach; Says 'My freedom is everything to me'

Amid lockdown, Amala Paul has shared a lot about her routine and her recent video is sure to leave you green with envy. Check it out below.
Aadai actress Amala Paul is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some amazing photos and videos. Amid lockdown, the actress has shared a lot about her routine and her recent video is sure to leave you green with envy. Amala took to Instagram and shared a video from her first visit to the beach after the initial lockdown was lifted. One can see in the video below, the stunner is having the best time of her life and proves she is a true blue water baby. Along with the video, the Tamil star also mentioned that her freedom is everything to her. 

Amala Paul shared a video of herself enjoying on the beach. She wrote, "This the first thing I did after the initial lockdown! One of the most important things I learnt during this time is the value of freedom and mobility, my freedom is everything to me. There's nothing more that makes me happier than being amidst nature with my loved ones by my side and me being my true monkey self. You and I are free to follow our hearts. Know your freedom, know your rights! Happy Independence Day!." Amala is setting the internet on fire with her latest video. 

Amala Paul was last seen in film Aadai, in which she portrayed the role of Kamini alias Sudhandhirakodi. 

Amala Paul has a couple of projects in the kitty, including Adho Andha Paravai Pola’, Cadaver and a Hindi web series. The series is based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. 

