VIDEO: Anand Deverakonda makes a surprise visit to theatre; Enjoys live audience reaction to Pushpaka Vimanam

Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam got released recently and the film is getting mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Damodara, the film is presented by Vijay Deverakonda. Pushpaka Vimanam has managed to create immense buzz among the audience. Anand, the lead actor decided to witness the same live. The actor visited to a cinema hall to catch a live audience reaction.

One can see in the video, Anand Deverakonda also records a selfie video as he enjoys the success of Pushpaka Vimanam with fans at a threat in Hanamkonda. The comedy-thriller has Anand playing the role of a government school teacher, who finds himself into a trouble after his wife elopes with someone post their marriage. The film also stars Saanve Meghna, Sunil, Naresh, Kireeti Damaraju playing the lead roles.

Recently at a promotional event, Vijay Deverakonda was asked why the audience should watch Pushpaka Vimanam, to this, Vijay Deverakonda replied, "I invested my money in Pushpaka Vimanam. Please watch the film. I haven’t even promoted my films so aggressively, but I am doing it for Pushpaka Vimanam."