Video: Ananya Panday grooves to Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami; Sara Ali Khan records it

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna became a Nationwide hit and its dialogues, songs, and style were recreated by several movie buffs. One of the tracks from the action drama 'Sami Sami' turned into a social media trend, and joining the bandwagon, Liger actress Ananya Panday grooved on the peppy number.

The clip was captured and shared on social media by none other than actress Sara Ali Khan who happens to be Ananya's good friend. Further, reacting to the video, the Pushpa actress wrote on Instagram, "The cutest! @Ananyapanday."

Talking about the Sami Sami trend, Rashmika Mandanna had said, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had a great time shooting for Saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I’ve been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable!"

As you already know, Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the Pan-India flick, Liger. The leads of the sports drama will also grace the 7th season of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. They were also seen taking the The Punjaabban song challenge by Varun Dhawan. The video got lots of love.

Liger has been helmed by Puri Jagganadh and will have Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a Kickboxer with a stutter. This much-awaited drama is expected to hit the screens on August 25 this year. The movie will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

