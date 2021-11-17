VIDEO: Anirudh Ravichandran reminisces his musical journey & thanks fans as he completes 10 years in industry

Music director Anirudh Ravichander is one of the smartest and popular music composers in the south Indian film industry. The young composer has worked with top actors and directors and created many blockbuster songs. Today marks the debut of the young musician. Yes, exactly, 10 years ago, in 2012, Anirudh Ravichandran made his debut with a Tanglish song titled Why This Kolaveri and created a new record as he grabbed eyeballs from all over the world.

Why This Kolaveri, a track from Dhanush's film 3, gave birth to a new genre of songs called 'Soup Songs'. It became superhit as everyone from all over the world have heard it and loved it. Well, ever since, there has been no looking back for Anirudh Ravichandran as he is been continuing to give out blockbuster songs and entertain his fans.

In a tweet, Anirudh has now thanked all his fans with a video clip. He wrote, "Today marks a decade of our first song release. Today marks 10 years of your abundant love towards us. Today is #10YearsofAnirudh. Love you all and here’s to the next 10."

Check out the video here:

Today marks a decade of our first song release



Today marks 10 years of your abundant love towards us



Today is #10YearsofAnirudh



Love you all and here’s to the next 10 pic.twitter.com/IkerWE45cr — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 16, 2021

So far, Anirudh has composed more than 20 albums, which include chartbusters like Kaththi, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Master, Doctor, Gang Leader, Maari, Petta and many other blockbuster movies.

Also Read: Vetrimaaran supports Suriya over Jai Bhim Row: No one can be made feel lesser for doing the right thing