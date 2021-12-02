PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty looks beautiful in a green ethnic wear as she gets spotted in Hyderabad

Anushka Shetty, the most popular actress in Tollywood, got spotted by the paparazzi for the first time after a long time. The actress opted for her go to style, which is ethnic. Trust Anushka Shetty to ace Indian as well as ethnic wear and the actress will never disappoint.

As always, Anushka opted for a emerald green Kurta and matching pants with pink dupatta. Not just that, Sara accessorised her look with simple jewellery, bindi, and nude heels. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses open. Her face wasn't visible as she covered it with a mask following the COVID 19 protocols.

Going by the video, looks like it was a hotel but it is not what the event is. Check it out here:

