PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty looks beautiful in a green ethnic wear as she gets spotted in Hyderabad

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Anushka Shetty, the most popular actress in Tollywood, got spotted by the paparazzi for the first time after a long time. The actress opted for her go to style, which is ethnic. Trust Anushka Shetty to ace Indian as well as ethnic wear and the actress will never disappoint.

As always, Anushka opted for a emerald green Kurta and matching pants with pink dupatta. Not just that, Sara accessorised her look with simple jewellery, bindi, and nude heels. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses open. Her face wasn't visible as she covered it with a mask following the COVID 19 protocols.

Going by the video, looks like it was a hotel but it is not what the event is. Check it out here:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham, which was released in 2020 on the OTT platform and has received a good response. The Baahubali actress has announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu and bankrolled by UV Creations. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days.

Credits: Kamlesh Nand

