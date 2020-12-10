VIDEO: Anushka Shetty takes a boat ride as she heads to perform puja at a temple in Bengaluru

The pictures of Anushka Shetty sailing to the temple along with her family and friends have surfaced on social media.

South beauty Anushka Shetty was spotted recently as she was heading to perform puja at Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Polavaram, West Godavari. The pictures of the Baahubali actress sailing to the temple in a boat along with her family and friends have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos and the video, the actress is sporting a comfy yellow printed kurta set and has covered her face with a cloth. Also seen alongside her is Prashanti Tipirneni, the well-known costume designer. It is for the first time in 9 months that the actress was spotted outside amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen opposite R Madhavan in their upcoming film, Nishabdham. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the thriller received a positive response from the audience on social media. Maddy and Anushka shared the screen space for the second time after 14 years. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is yet to make an announcement about her next film. Also, Anushka's hit film Bhaagmathie has been remade in Hindi as Durgamati. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film is being directed by G Ashok, who had also directed Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira's rare public appearance at Niharika Konidela's wedding leaves fans amazed

Anushka, during the lockdown, surprised her fans by making Twitter debut. The stunner took to social media and wrote, "Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official Twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you." Fans welcomed her to the new world of social media and not just that, during her film's release, the actress also interacted with fans and answered a few questions.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×