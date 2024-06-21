VIDEO: Atlee Kumar papped at Mumbai airport; exudes swag in his dapper look

Amidst speculations around Atlee Kumar's collaboration with Salman Khan for his next mega project, he was spotted leaving Mumbai. The talented filmmaker looked stylish as he was papped at the city airport, this morning.

Atlee makes a stylish entry at Mumbai airport

Atlee Kumar is known for some of the biggest blockbuster films in Indian cinema like Jawan, Theri, and Mersal among others. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented filmmakers in the country. With his choices of films, brilliant star cast, and vision, the Bigil director has time and again proved his worth in showbiz.

Atlee whose last film Jawan, starring SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara emerged as a commercial hit is now rumored to be collaborating with Salman Khan for his next. Amidst speculations, he was papped at the Mumbai airport, this morning.

Clad in stylish denim and a red checkered shirt, Atlee looked a total dapper in his cool airport look. He completed his look with black sunglasses, white shoes, and a bag. The director even posed for the cameras patiently before heading inside the airport.

What’s next for Atlee?

Buzz indicates that Atlee, who was planning to make a film with Allu Arjun, is now considering Salman Khan and a top actor from South Industry.

According to a report by Telugu 360, filming for the project is slated to begin next year, given Salman Khan's current commitment to his upcoming film Sikandar.

A source informed, “Atlee and Allu Arjun's film was in the period space, but, this one is a completely fresh script and will spring in a pleasant surprise for the viewers with a unique larger-than-life cinematic experience.” The filmmaker is currently invested in developing the screenplay of this mega Pan-Indian spectacle.

Further, the source said that there is a positive response from all the stakeholders to join forces on the film, and there will be a clear picture within the next 30 days when all the meetings and narration happen.

“There will also be a joint narration between Salman and the top star from the South once Atlee has locked his screenplay, as both the superstars have right now agreed in principle based on the idea,” the source concluded.

