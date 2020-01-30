VIDEO: Bhama dances her heart out with Arun at her pre wedding ceremony

We have come across a video of Bhama and Arun as they dance their hearts out at their sangeet ceremony. Check out the video below.
4272 reads Mumbai
Malayalam actress Rekitha Rajendra Kurup, better known by her stage name Bhama, tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman Arun on Thursday, January 30. Bhama's husband Arun hails from Chennai. The actress has taken social media by storm with her beautiful wedding photos. The stunning actress, who has been away from the showbiz since last four years, got married today at a convention centre in Kottayam. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. One can see in the photos, Bhama looking beautiful than ever in stunning traditional silk sari accessorised with heavy jewellery. The newlyweds look stunning together on their wedding day. 

Bhama and Arun's family hosted small mehendi and sangeet ceremonies yesterday and the photos from the same look stunning. Bhama shared a few beautiful photos from her mehendi ceremony. Taking it on Instagram, Bhama wrote, "Mehandi adorns the hands & Life takes on a new colour...#Thank uuuu my Besties&my Family u all made my day beautiful." We have come across a video of Bhama and Arun as they dance their hearts out at their sangeet ceremony. Check out the video below.

Bhama started her career with Malayalam films. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Kannada films. The gorgeous actress made her debut in 2007 with the film Nivedyam directed by A. K. Lohithadas. In a career spanning over a decade, she has starred in over 35 films.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :YouTube White Line Photography

