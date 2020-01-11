This video of Bigg Boss Sherin in saree will make you go weak at the knee

Sherin Shringar, who gained a huge fan base after her participation in the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, has shared a video on her Instagram and it instantly went viral.

Sherin Shringar, who stole our hearts after her appearance in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has now shared a video on her Instagram and it makes our heart skip a beat. In the video, she can be seen clad in a beautiful ash saree. While she walks, the BGM of her most famous song Azhagiya Asura from the movie Visil was played.

Sherin, who was not seen in the entertainment industry for a long time, made her first appearance in Bigg Boss, in which she was one of the finalists. In fact, her bittersweet relationship with her co-contestant Tharshan, was one of the major reasons for the season’s success. During the show, she had revealed that she took up courses for digital jockeying and now she is a professional DJ. She even stated that she likes it more when people identify her as a DJ than an actor.

Though many criticized her and alleged that she was the reason behind the breakup of Tharshan and his girlfriend Sanam Shetty, Sherin handled the whole situation with cool and she did not react to any of the rumours. Off late, she has been gaining more and more followers on the photo sharing website and her relationship with her best friend Shakshi Agarwal seems to be continuing even after the show’s completion. While there has been no official word about her re-entry to the entertainment industry, we have to wait to know if we will be able to see her on screen again.

Credits :Instagarm

Read More