VIDEO: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter walks her down the aisle as she marries Peter Paul

Vanitha Vijayakumar got married to her longtime boyfriend Peter Paul yesterday, June 27. One of the beautiful moments of the wedding was her walking down the aisle by her elder daughter.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private wedding ceremony, held in Chennai amid COVID-19 lockdown. The couple got married yesterday, on June 27 and photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. One of the moments of Vanitha Vijayakumar walking down the aisle by her elder daughter has caught everyone's attention. One can see in the video, the bride looking beautiful in an all-white gown and her daughter can be seen in a powder blue gown as she walks her mother down the aisle.

Vanitha’s daughter Jovika also congratulated her mother and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Ahead of the wedding, she wrote, "I love you and support you 10000% no matter what happens and no matter who says what, because I know YOU and YOU are hardworking, loyal, fabulous, cheerful, kind and loving... never forget that!! And you deserve happiness as much as everyone else. Not everybody has hope not everybody believes in magic and not everybody believes in love but you do and it has paid off very well."

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the wedding was attended only by the close friends and family members. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. From her first marriage, she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters- Jovitha and Jaynitha.

