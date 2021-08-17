VIDEO: Birthday girl Nidhhi Agerwal reveals DIY secret for glowing skin and clogging pores

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fresh face in Tollywood and has already made her mark, and signalled that she is here to stay for a long time. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal found success in Tollywood. Nidhhi’s first two films in Tollywood were with the Akkineni brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the movies Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu, respectively. But Nidhhi gained widespread popularity after her role in the superhit movie iSmart Shankar.

Today, Nidhhi Agerwal is celebrating her birthday and social media is already trending with special birthday wishes for her from fans and friends. On that note, let's check out when Niddhi Agerwal shared home remedies for glowing skin. Nidhhi Agerwal is very popular and enjoys a huge fan base on social media, who thrives dor fitness, dance, and fashion. The actress makes sure to grab the eyes with her endearing outfits and ravishing skin. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nidhhi Agerwal opened up about her skincare remedy for glowing skin and pores tightening. She added a pinch of honey in yogurt and said she always uses this quick home remedy for glowy skin and it also helps her unclog the pores on her face.

The actress has also three basic skincare steps she always follows. Nidhhi likes to keep it clean- washing after and before sleep is a must for her. The actress also uses ice water if she ever feels her face looks bloated and said it works wonders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is playing the leading lady of Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opposite Pawan Kalyan. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the highly anticipated films coming next year. Apart from this venture, the actress is also working on an untitled Tamil project under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni and Sriram Adittya’s untitled film with Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla.