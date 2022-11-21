VIDEO: Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani flaunts new look ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya

However, her bouncy tresses and radiant skin was the showstopper. It seems like the actress has started her bridal beauty treatment to look her best during the wedding festivities.

Hansika Motwani is enjoying the best phase of her life as she is all ready to marry her beau and business partner Sohael Khaturiya in just a couple of days. As the bride-to-be preps for the big day, the Maha actress was captured by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of the salon in Mumbai, flaunting her new look. She looked absolutely stunning in a crop top and ripped denim, paired with black sunglasses, white sandals, and a big brown handbag.

Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya wedding

Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya will be exchanging wedding vows on 4th December this year. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Jaipur at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort. The wedding festivities are reported to commence next week with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai. This will be followed by Sufi night on 2nd December, and the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on 3rd December. In addition to all this, a polo match and a casino-themed after-party are also a part of the itinerary for 4th December.

Wedding to stream on the OTT platform

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that 2 OTT giants are bidding to buy streaming rights for the much-hyped wedding. A source close to the development revealed, "Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding."

The wedding invitation

Furthermore, Pinkvilla also got an exclusive glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's beautiful wedding invitation with rustic vibes and goodie bags. The details of the ceremonies have been printed on the couple's photos.

