VIDEO: Bujji mania spreads like wildfire as Mumbai Police get excited about Kalki 2898 AD’s futuristic car

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, has captivated fans from all over the country. After impressing many auto enthusiasts, the film’s futuristic car has even managed to capture the eyes of Mumbai’s finest.

This time, the futuristic car was displayed at Juhu Beach, in the financial capital of India. Even someone from the Mumbai police tried to get a firsthand experience of Bujji.

Mumbai Police are impressed by Kalki 2898 AD’s futuristic car, Bujji

Sharing a glimpse of the moment, the Kalki 2898 AD team wrote on their official X handle, “Aamchi Mumbai’s real superhero also wants to drive our Bujji. Heartwarming visuals from Juhu Beach, Mumbai #Kalki2898AD”

The policeman’s smile sparked excitement among fans and prompted them to express their desire to witness Bujji in their cities. Asking the same, a person wrote, “When will #bujji come to KASHI [ #varanasi ].”

Surprisingly, Nag Ashwin, the director of the film, invited Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, to first-hand witness Bujji's special traits on X.

Bujji, the special car, is being showcased in several places across India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Tirupati. Even India's first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan, couldn't resist the Bujji fever.

More about Bujji

In Kalki 2898 AD, Bujji is the companion of Prabhas' character Bhairava. It is a futuristic car that is controlled by a brain, much like a human body.

Bujji is voiced by Keerthy Suresh, known for her roles in films like Dasara, Mahanati, Miss India, etc.

The makers of Kalki 2898-AD, in collaboration with Mahindra and Jayem Automotive, designed Bujji, a 6-ton advanced vehicle.

It features custom 34.4-inch hubless front rims and a single rear wheel for omnidirectional movement. A unique canopy on the driver’s side gives it a futuristic aircraft look.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, revealed details regarding Bujji on X.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian epic sci-fi action film directed by Nag Ashwin, set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast and is also rumored to include exciting cameo appearances.

Kalki 2898-AD, originally set for May 9, 2024, was delayed due to the Indian general election and will now hit theaters worldwide on June 27, 2024. The much-anticipated trailer for the film will be released on June 10th.

