Kalaavathi BTS Video: Mahesh Babu looks young & dashing in these candid moments with Keerthy Suresh

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Kalaavathi which was released this Valentine’s Day became an instant hit with the music lovers. Keeping in view the song’s success, makers have now dropped a video with some candid moments from this romantic track. The clip shows Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh having a blast on the sets as they rehearse their moves for the song and prepare to roll.

Sung and composed by S Thaman, Kalaavathi is the first single from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. For the unversed, Kalaavathi is the name of Keerthy Suresh’s character in the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh and superstar Mahesh Babu’s first project together. The fans are waiting to witness this fresh pair on the big screen.

Check out the video below:

Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres on 12 May. The movie has been jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. R Madhi has done the cinematography for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Besides the lead, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in supporting roles.

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will start working on Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming project with Pooja Hegde. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film will be the actor and director’s third venture together. They had earlier worked on films Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010.