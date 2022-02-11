VIDEO: Chiranjeevi attends a wedding; Check out his swag entry

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a special appearance at politician Botsa Satyanarayana's son’s wedding. The Acharya actor made quite an entrance at the celebration. He chose to keep his ensemble simple yet classy. Paparazzi went into a frenzy as the star entered the venue.

Yesterday, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue. The Tollywood stalwarts addressed the media after the crucial meet and claimed that the CM responded positively to the issues by the film industry and theatre owners.

Talking on the matter, Chiranjeevi said, “This meeting is a great sign of good things to come; I shall now discuss with the respective heads of various sectors (producers, distributors, and exhibitors) and come up with a compressive draft to again meet the Chief Minister." The actor further added that the Chief Minister has assured that a decision in favour of all the stakeholders will follow shortly.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli also addressed the media. They thanked Chiranjeevi for taking the initiative in solving the industry problems.

Chiranjeevi is currently waiting for the release of the action drama Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the much anticipated project also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The project has been backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Fans are looking forward to Chiranjeevi’s next and cannot wait to see another entertainer by the megastar.