VIDEO: Chiranjeevi clicked at Hyderabad airport amidst high security as he leaves to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada

Chiranjeevi leaves for Vijayawada to attend the oath taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.
Superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today (June 11) as he was leaving for Vijayawada to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.
Clad in a casual black shirt and white pants, the Vishwambhara actor looked like a true boss.
For the unversed, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance, emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. He will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday (June 12).
