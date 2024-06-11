VIDEO: Chiranjeevi clicked at Hyderabad airport amidst high security as he leaves to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada

Superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today (June 11) as he was leaving for Vijayawada to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.

Clad in a casual black shirt and white pants, the Vishwambhara actor looked like a true boss.

For the unversed, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance, emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. He will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday (June 12).

ALSO READ: Throwback: When SS Rajamouli revealed Prabhas won't get married, ‘It would be too much…’