VIDEO: Chiranjeevi clicked at Hyderabad airport amidst high security as he leaves to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada

Chiranjeevi leaves for Vijayawada to attend the oath taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on Jun 11, 2024  |  07:08 PM IST |  2K
Superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today (June 11) as he was leaving for Vijayawada to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.


Clad in a casual black shirt and white pants, the Vishwambhara actor looked like a true boss. 

For the unversed, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance, emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. He will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday (June 12).

 

Credits: Kamlesh Nand
