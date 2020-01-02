VIDEO: Chiranjeevi gets irritated over Rajasekhar's behaviour on the stage; Megastar SLAMS him for his remarks

At the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) event, actor Rajasekhar left everyone shocked with his weird behaviour on the stage. Chiranjeevi literally looked miffed and slammed the actor for his remarks during the event.

On the occasion of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), New Year Diary launch, Chiranjeevi, senior writer Parachuri Gopala Krishna, Mohan Babu and Krishnam Raju among others graced the event. The event is currently taking place at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad. During the event, actor Rajasekhar left everyone in shock with his weird behaviour on the stage. Chiranjeevi literally looked miffed and slammed the actor for his remarks during the event. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. First, Rajasekhar took over the mic from senior writer Parachuri Gopala Krishna's hand.

He later went on to speak about his rift with the president of MAA, Naresh. While Rajasekhar was speaking about the same, Chiranjeevi maintained silence but his gestures explained how irritated he was. Actress Jayasudha tried to stop Rajasekahar from speaking but he continued to speak. Later, Chiranjeevi took over the mic and slammed the actor for his remarks on stage. The megastar also spoke about the deliberate attempt of Rajasekhar to create ruckus during the event. The Sye Raa actor also demanded strict action against the actor. He asked the Disciplinary committee to get into the action over the same.

There has been a cold war between Naresh and Rajasekhar after the elections took place in March last year. Going by the new controversy, the MAA has now got divided into two groups

