VIDEO: Chiranjeevi gets mobbed by fans as he steps out after a store launch event

Megastar Chiranjeevi enjoys an enviable fan following. His fans go to extreme lengths to get a glimpse of the Acharya star. Yesterday evening, movie buffs attempted to catch a sight of the Megastar as he stepped out of a store in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi opted for another semi-casual attire with a simple shirt and trousers for his day out in the city.

Fans cannot wait to celebrate that Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside his son Ram Charan in Koratala Siva's Acharya. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the father-son duo will share screen space for about 20 to 25 minutes in the film.

We also indulged in an exclusive chat with Acharya producer, Anvesh Reddy. When asked about the movie’s pre-release plan, he revealed, “As for the trailer, we haven't yet decided on what date we will unveil. We might do it around two weeks before the release. The trailer launch may not be on a larger scale but we will have a pre-release event, which will be done close to a week before the release. That will be on a large scale."

Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. It features music by Mani Sharma with cinematography by Tirru.

