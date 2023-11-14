VIDEO: Chiranjeevi grooves to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s title track during Diwali bash

Chiranjeevi put on his dancing shoes in the recent Diwali bash, as he was seen grooving to the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan, which was performed live by Raja Kumari.

Published on Nov 14, 2023
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently threw the perfect party on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The part was attended by some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, including Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Venkatesh Daggubati, and many more. 

As the party came to a close, the celebrities took to social media to share pictures and videos from the grand celebration. In the latest update, a video has surfaced, where Megastar Chiranjeevi can be seen grooving to the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan, which was performed live by singer-rapper Raja Kumari. 

