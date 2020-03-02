Video: Chiranjeevi makes fans go gaga as he accidentally REVEALS the title of his next film; Check it out

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, during an event, revealed the name of his next film by mistake.

We have been seeing news reports about the title of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. Though the makers have not yet revealed the film’s title, majority of media reports suggested that the film will be titled Acharya Chiranjeevi. Now, a video surfaced online, in which Chiranjeevi can be seen accidentally revealing the film’s title. When fans started cheering, the actor realised that he has revealed the tile and in the video, he can even be seen checking with people next to him.

While talking during an event of the upcoming Tollywood film O Pitta Katha, Chiranjeevi was narrating his journey for the film, which is tentatively titled Chiru152, by mistake he revealed the title ‘Acharya’. When he saw the fans going gaga, he checked with the media persons nearby, and they can be seen saying ‘No’. In the video, actors Brahmaji, Uttej, Sunil were seen on stage. As Chiranjeevi revealed the title, all of them can be seen trying to control their laughter as Chiranjeevi remained silent for a minute.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Extravagant sets are erected in Kokapet for the film’s shooting. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi. Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee in the film. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar on-screen.

Credits :Instagram

Read More