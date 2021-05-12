Video: Chiranjeevi helps late actor and host TNR's family with Rs 1 Lakh for immediate expenses

A video of TNR's wife receiving the money has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the Sye Raa actor called the late actor's wife and expressed grief.

Popular Tollywood anchor and actor Tummala Narasimha Reddy aka TNR passed away on May 10 due to Covid-19. He took his last breath at a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad. Many celebs from the Telugu film industry took to Twitter and offered condolences to his family. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi helped late TNR's family with Rs 1 Lakh for immediate expenses. A video of TNR's wife receiving the money has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the Sye Raa actor called the late actor's wife and expressed grief.

Known for his chat show Frankly Speaking with TNR, the host and actor had been a part of films like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Subrahmanyapuram, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, Savaari, HIT. On knowing about TNR's demise, Nani took to Twitter to expressed shock. He wrote, "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda also took to Twitter and shared a picture of him and TNR as he remembered their conversation on the chat show. The Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love..(sic)."

Megastar @KChiruTweets has donated Rs.1 Lakh to #TNR family for immediate expenses.He shocked with the news and called TNR wife and expressed deep condolences to the family.#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/SN70iKznpy — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) May 11, 2021

In the last few weeks, along with thousands and lakhs in the country, a lot of celebrities have also lost their lives due to the virus.

