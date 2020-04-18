VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram’s avatar as mythical character Karna REVEALED by the makers of Mahaveer Karna

A video glimpse of Chiyaan Vikram's next film Mahaveer Karna was released by the film's makers on the birthday of the star.

On the birthday of Chiyaan Vikram, the makers of his upcoming film Mahaveer Karna revealed a making video of the film. In the video, Vikram can be seen as Karna from Mahabharat. The video shows Vikram getting trained to use bow and arrow, and he can also be seen riding a horse. Sharing the video, the film’s director wrote, “Karna - The Indomitable Warrior. He was often defeated for the triumph of the world !!! Later ---- Time Proved... Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday VIKRAM Sir”.

The historical epic was announced in 2018 and reports suggest that the film is being made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 300 crore. Meanwhile, the shooting of Vikram’s next film Cobra was halted after the lockdown for COVID 19. The makers will resume the film’s shooting after the situation settles down. In the film, Vikram will reportedly be seen in 13 different avatars. A first look poster of Vikram from different avatars was released by the makers last month.

Vikram will also be seen playing the role of Chola King Aditya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. The film also has , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. The first shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was wrapped up in Thailand a couple of months back.

