VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram, the Chola Crown Prince looks dashing in ethnic outfit at Ponniyan Selvan trailer launch
Chiyaan Vikram looked dapper in an all-black attire last night as he attended the trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
The star-studded trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also graced the event, along with director Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others who were also present at the celebration. Chiyaan Vikram who plays Aditya Karikalan in the magnum opus also made quite an entry at the trailer launch in an all-black ensemble. He paired black pants and a black shirt with a sleeveless jacket.
This highly-awaited project will reach the audience on the 30th of September this year and will see Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi in main roles, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in secondary roles.
This magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, and from the trailer, it seems like the book has been adapted on the silver screens with keen precision. The core of the story has been depicted perfectly in the trailer. Now, only time will tell if Mani Ratnam does justice to the greatest story in Tamil literature.
Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the venture will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While A R Rahman provided the background score and songs for the film, Ravi Varman looked after the camera work. A. Sreekar Prasad performed the editing of the film.
In addition to this, Chiyaan Vikram has also teamed up with director Pa Ranjith for a movie tentatively named Chiyaan61.
