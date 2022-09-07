VIDEO: Chiyaan Vikram, the Chola Crown Prince looks dashing in ethnic outfit at Ponniyan Selvan trailer launch

The star-studded trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also graced the event, along with director Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others who were also present at the celebration. Chiyaan Vikram who plays Aditya Karikalan in the magnum opus also made quite an entry at the trailer launch in an all-black ensemble. He paired black pants and a black shirt with a sleeveless jacket.

This highly-awaited project will reach the audience on the 30th of September this year and will see Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi in main roles, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in secondary roles.