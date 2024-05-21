VIDEO: Devara actor Jr NTR whispers something to his wife Pranathi in UNSEEN clip

It is no secret that actor Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi are among the most adored couples in the South entertainment industry. Although the couple believes in maintaining privacy, they are often spotted together, attending various events.

Besides that, the RRR actor also openly embraces opportunities to offer glimpses of his personal life by sharing pictures on social media. On a related note, an unseen video of Jr NTR and his wife is now going viral.

Jr NTR and wife Pranathi's cute unseen video surfaces

Witnessing Jr NTR and his wife, Pranathi Lakshmi, together in the same frame is a heartwarming sight that radiates pure adorableness. Wherever they go, they are followed by cameras, wanting to capture them together.

A video of the couple is currently circulating on social media and going by the War 2 actor's outfit, the video is probably from election day in Hyderabad (May 13). Jr NTR along with his wife is seen standing patiently in the queue to cast their votes.

Further in the video, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor is seen whispering something to his wife Lakshmi Pranathi's ears, following which the star wife takes a step ahead in the queue. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check the video of the couple here:

Advertisement

Jr NTR and his wife’s viral picture from his birthday bash surfaces

Jr NTR, who celebrated his 41st birthday on May 20 jetted off to an undisclosed location with his family a few days ago. A picture posted by a fan page claims to be from his birthday bash. In the photo, the actor can be seen hugging Pranathi while posing for the camera with his friends. As per reports, the couple celebrated the Jr NTR’s birthday in the US.

Check the picture below:

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers of the Devara actor often wait eagerly to see them together, creating magical chemistry. Whether it's the couple's airport pictures or their presence at the Golden Globes Awards 2023, Mr. and Mrs. Jr NTR attracts a lot of attention.

For the unversed, Jr NTR and Pranathi Lakshmi got married on May 5, 2011. The couple is blessed with two sons.

ALSO READ: Soubin Shahir starrer Manjummel Boys to Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals top movie recommendations