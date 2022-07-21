VIDEO: Dhanush on being referred to as 'sexy Tamil friend' in The Gray Man: It wasn't necessary but...

In the Russo brothers 'The Gray Man', Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San. At a press conference recently held in Mumbai on July 21, Dhanush answered a question on being referred to as a 'sexy Tamil friend' by Chris Evan in The Gray Man. Not one but twice he has been addressed by the same name.

Reacting to it, Dhanush said that it wasn't necessary but also, there was nothing wrong with it. "I think we were just adding more flavour and it is absolutely fine. I would appreciate if they collectively call us Indian actors, not North and South actors. The world has shrunk and the lines are fading. This is a time to come together and make it one industry, a huge industry. It will be great if we function together and make movies for everybody, not just for South or North. National films, not regional films. Every film is a national film. People watch South films, we watch North films. Every film is for everybody, especially with digital platforms. Everybody has access to watch everybody's work."

Dhanush also mentioned that working for The Gray Man was a different experience altogether. “I was thinking that I’ve done 50 films, I’ve done so many stunts, I know these things. But no, we don’t. You’re not ready for what’s to come, they know it so they’ll prepare you to step by step where you feel like an actual pro. You need to be that good. So once we started filming, it was good fun, it felt really good," he said at the event.