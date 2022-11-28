VIDEO: Dhanush makes a stylish exit from the Hyderabad airport in long hair look

The versatile actor Dhanush was captured at the Hyderabad airport today. The Maaran actor was his usual charming self in a casual look with a comfortable tracksuit, matching footwear and a black sports cap. Although the star was wearing a mask at all times, his long hair and beard were visible. However, the reason for his visit is not known yet.

In the meantime, after movies like The Gray Man, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush is working on delivering some more memorable performances in Vaathi/ Sir, Captain Miller and The Gray Man 2. It is further reported that the actor will be joining hands with director H Vinoth. The yet-to-be-titled movie will most likely go on the floors by 2024 as both the actor and director duo are presently occupied with their other work commitments.