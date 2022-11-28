VIDEO: Dhanush makes a stylish exit from the Hyderabad airport in long hair look
Dhanush opted for a casual avatar as he was captured by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport.
The versatile actor Dhanush was captured at the Hyderabad airport today. The Maaran actor was his usual charming self in a casual look with a comfortable tracksuit, matching footwear and a black sports cap. Although the star was wearing a mask at all times, his long hair and beard were visible. However, the reason for his visit is not known yet.
In the meantime, after movies like The Gray Man, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush is working on delivering some more memorable performances in Vaathi/ Sir, Captain Miller and The Gray Man 2. It is further reported that the actor will be joining hands with director H Vinoth. The yet-to-be-titled movie will most likely go on the floors by 2024 as both the actor and director duo are presently occupied with their other work commitments.
Check out the video below:
Dhanush's upcoming movies
At the moment, Dhanush is busy with director Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. While Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead of the drama, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken will also play key roles in the film, along with others. Set against the backdrop of 1930s India, along with an element of dark humor, Captain Miller will be released in the theatres by the second half of 2023.
Financed by Sendhil Thyagarajan in association with Arjun Thyagarajan, the movie is being co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Billed as an action-adventure drama. Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan is presenting the drama.
Over and above this, Dhanush will also headline the much-awaited bilingual film Vaathi/ Sir, which will be released on 2nd December this year. Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, Vaathi will see Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, along with Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas in pivotal roles.
