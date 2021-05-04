Video: Dhanush makes his wife Aishwaryaa blush as he sings Rajinikanth’s song ‘Ilamai Thirumbudhe’ for her

A video has surfaced online which shows Dhanush singing a song and shaking a leg with his wife Aishwarya.

We all know that Dhanush is someone who used to display his playful and lively nature during his interviews and so on. However, the actor has only calm and composed of late. While we all adore this transformation, from time to time, we love to see his old playful charm too, don’t we? Well, a new video has surfaced online where the actor can be seen singing a song for his wife Aishwaryaa and is shaking a leg along with her.

However, the cherry on top in the video is the way Aishwaryaa blushes. The video shows Dhanush singing the track 'Ilamai Thirumbudhe' from Rajinikanth’s film Petta. The actor is now hitting the headlines with the video. This video has been trending on social media. While there is no indication of when the video was shot, the fact that people in the video are seen with no masks indicates that it would have been taken before the COVID-19 hit.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently in the US shooting for his Hollywood film The Grey Man. He was last seen in Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan, which received applause from fans and critics alike. Recently, Dhanush made the headlines after it was announced that he has bagged the National Award for the film Asuran. Dhanush also has in his pipeline, a film with Karthick Naren. The yet-to-be-titled flick has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. He also has a couple of films with his brother and director Selvaraghavan. While one is the sequel of the cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan, the other is touted to be a thriller titled Naane Varuven. Apart from these, Dhanush also has in his kitty, a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re.

