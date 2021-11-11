VIDEO: Dulquer Salmaan, Amal & daughter Maryam overjoyed as Kurup trailer takes over Burj Khalifa

Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited film, Kurup is releasing on 12 November 2021 and is creating immense buzz. DQ is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The film's release is getting bigger and better as Kurup now takes over Burj Khalifa. Yes, DQ witnessed the magical moment of Kurup trailer being played live there. The actor shared a video from his trip to Dubai with wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam.

Sharing the video, the Malayalam heartthrob wrote, "#Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!! This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible."

He further thanked everyone who came to witness the spectacle play on the Burj Khalifa. "And an equally big thank you to all of you that came to witness this first of its kind spectacle play out on the Burj Khalifa. I wish to always return your love ten fold through my films," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Kurup is said to be Dulquer Salmaan's one of the most challenging films of his career since it got delayed twice due to the pandemic.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the crime-thriller is based on Kerala's most elusive criminal who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. The film is backed by the actor himself under his home banner Wayfarer Films in collaboration with M-Star Entertainments.