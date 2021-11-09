VIDEO: Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper & Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in golden saree at Kurup promotions

Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala have begun promotions for their much-awaited film Kurup in full swing. As the film is releasing in all South languages, the lead cast is currently in Hyderabad to promote the film. The duo was spotted in their stylish looks as they were heading for the promotions. Both of them look extremely stunning in their head-turning stylish attires.

Dulquer Salmaan opted for a black look with a touch of colour as he paired up a blue t-shirt with black jeans and a jacket. The actor completed the look with brown shoes with black mask. Sobhita, on the other hand, looked beyond beautiful in a golden saree, with a beautiful smile and minimal jewellery. The lead actors can be seen walking amidst the tight security as they head for the promotions.

Check out the video here:

Yesterday, DQ shared a dashing pic from the promotions of Kurup which managed to grab all the attention as he looks nothing but a pure visual treat, flaunting his charismatic smile.

Kurup will hit theatres on November 12, 2021. The film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Dulquer is the producer of the film and is very excited and nervous about this film. While announcing the release date of Kurup, he penned a heartwarming note and mentioned that this film is like a second child to him.