VIDEO: Fans celebrate the re-release of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru

Suriya's 2020 release Soorarai Pottru became one of the highly acclaimed Tamil films. However, the film did not get a theatrical release and opted for a direct OTT release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theatres association did not permit Soorarai Pottru to screen in cinemas.

The fans of the star got disappointed as they couldn't enjoy their favorite actor's film on the silver screens. The film has finally made it to theatres. Not able to contain their excitement, the fans celebrated the re-release of the film in Madurai. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Check out the post below:

The 2020 drama has been directed by Sudha Kongara and has been produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas in supporting roles.

Now coming to the film’s storyline, the movie is partly inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The film is also up for a remake in Hindi, owing to its grand success.

In the meantime, Suriya is busy with Pandiraj’s upcoming action drama, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The movie is set for a grand Pan Indian release on 10 March. After Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the actor will start work on director Bala’s next. He also has some other interesting projects geared up.

Also Read: Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Movie Review: Vishal's cop drama entertains in bits and pieces with a thrilling plot​