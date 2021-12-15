VIDEO: Fans go berserk and throng Allu Arjun's car as he reaches Bengaluru for Pushpa promotions

Fans of the South cinema are known to go overboard with their affection, especially when it comes to Arya star Allu Arjun. The actor is all set to feature in Sukumar’s much talked about outing, Pushpa: The Rise and is presently busy with the film’s promotions.

Ahead of the film's release on December 17, Allu Arjun reached Bengaluru for another promotional event of Pushpa. As soon as he reached the venue, fans ended up thronging the actor’s car in an attempt to see their favourite star up close. However, the star waved, gave a glimpse of him from the sunroof of his car and left.