VIDEO: Fans go berserk and throng Allu Arjun's car as he reaches Bengaluru for Pushpa promotions
Fans of the South cinema are known to go overboard with their affection, especially when it comes to Arya star Allu Arjun. The actor is all set to feature in Sukumar’s much talked about outing, Pushpa: The Rise and is presently busy with the film’s promotions.
Ahead of the film's release on December 17, Allu Arjun reached Bengaluru for another promotional event of Pushpa. As soon as he reached the venue, fans ended up thronging the actor’s car in an attempt to see their favourite star up close. However, the star waved, gave a glimpse of him from the sunroof of his car and left.
The much-anticipated project of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.
The film's music has been taken care of by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled for a theatrical release this Friday. The film will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.
The film’s trailer received a huge nod from the viewers and managed to garner several positive reviews. Now, it remains to be seen if the film is able to translate the same response as the trailer.