VIDEO: Fans scream 'Balayya Babu sexy' during recent RCB Vs CSK IPL match and prove Jai Balayya is an emotion

IPL season has been at the height of its power and recently we got a new video that sees fans rejoicing in between a match when they chant the name of their favourite star. The video sees a group of fans seated in the stadium chanting a slogan supporting “Balayya” aka Nandamuri Balakrishna while enjoying the match. The chanting, which started from one section of the audience quickly passes on to the whole crowd. The fans seem to be really inspired by their matinee idol and the mention of the name invokes a whistle-worthy moment on par with any mass scene from the career of the Superstar, who has already completed 107 films and has been a central figure of the industry for over 35 years.

Fans cheer “Balayya” in between IPL match

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the recently released Veera Simha Reddy, which was a blockbuster success that re-emphasized his box office clout and unparalleled following in Telugu cinema. The caption in the video notes, “ #JaiBalayya is an emotion. Be it any venue, any occasion the chant is common. Craze of Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna is beyond the imagination”. The video clearly shows the kind of impact and love that Balakrishna demands among his fans and followers. The actor, who is currently 62 years, is still going strong and is one of the costliest stars in Telugu cinema with a long list of hits to his name.

Upcoming Projects

Balakrishna will be next seen in a big-budget action film titled #NBK108 which is directed by Anil Ravipudi of Raja the Great fame. The film is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens Productions and the team shared its first-look poster and got good reviews from the fans. The film will see Balakrishna share the screen with Kajal Aggarwal, with also actress Sreeleela in the supporting cast. However, the team has not disclosed the rest of the ensemble cast and is keeping it under wraps for the time being. NBK108 will have music composed by Thaman and action choreography will be done by V Venkat. Fans are looking forward to the teaser which will be coming out in the coming months

