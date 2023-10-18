VIDEO: Fans shower Allu Arjun with flowers as they welcome him home after National Film Awards win

Allu Arjun, the Pan-India star, returned to Hyderabad this morning after receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise. One can see in the video below, fans thronged the streets and eagerly awaited for a glimpse of their beloved star.

As Allu Arjun made his way home, fans demonstrated their love and admiration with a flower shower for the actor. In the video, viewers can witness a cascade of flowers pouring down on the iconic actor, symbolizing the immense affection he has gained from his devoted followers. Arjun's influence extends beyond his performances in the movies; as he stands as an inspiration for many of his fans.

In the video, the Pushpa actor adorned in a black kurta, stood in his car, waving to his fans, expressing his gratitude. The air was filled with joy as flowers were showered over the actor by fans showing how happy they were about him winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa.

About Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise, a 2021 action-drama film directed by Sukumar, featured an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and more, alongside the charismatic Allu Arjun.

The film's narrative focuses on the eponymous character and his ascent within the illicit world of red sandalwood smuggling, a rare and valuable resource found only in specific regions.

The movie received acclaim for its compelling storyline and the exceptional performances of its lead actors. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, also contributed to its success.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

The actor currently has a busy schedule ahead, with Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel, set to release on August 15, 2024. The film reunites him with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, alongside a stellar cast featuring, Sunil, and more. It's poised to be a multilingual extravaganza.

Moreover, Allu Arjun's collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas is eagerly awaited, marking their fourth project together after Julaayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In addition, a recent meeting with director Atlee in Mumbai has sparked speculations about a potential future collaboration.

