VIDEO: Fans wish Ram Charan in 'mega' style at an event; Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Babu attend

After the historic win of RRR's Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023, Ram Charan is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday tomorrow, on March 27. The celebrations have begun as hundreds of fans gathered today at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium for a special event organised for Ram Charan's fans.

Also seen at the event were Sai Dharam Tej and Naga Babu. However, the highlight of the event was when hundreds of fans together waved their cell phone flashlights and sang the birthday song for Ram Charan. Ram Charan fans left no stone unturned to show their love and support for him ahead of his birthday.

Ram Charan's pre-birthday celebration with fans

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s birthday, one of his films Orange was re-released today in the theatres across Hyderabad.

The funds earned from the re-release of Orange will be used for Jana Sena Fund Drive. Ram Charan fans were seen thronging theatres to watch Orange all over again with the same enthusiasm as they did 13 years ago.

Orange was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Nagababu Konidela. The music of the film was given by Harris Jayraj. Genelia and Shazhan Padamsee played the female lead roles in the film.

