VIDEO: 'Go low or go home' says Samantha as she enjoys an intense workout

The gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know is very disciplined when it comes to eating right and keeping herself fit. From basic, trapeze yoga to animal flow and heavy weight lifting, she has tried it all. You name it and she has tried all different forms of exercise. Well, the weekend gets even stronger for Sam and her latest workout video is all about sheer hardwork.

Samantha shared a few videos from her morning workout and wrote, 'Go low or go home'. One can see in the video, the Oh Baby actress is giving her best and balancing heavyweights with the help of her trainer. This kind of workout requires a lot of strength and stretching and clearly, Sam is setting major fitness goals.

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Samantha is back on sets of her next Yashoda. The actress has joined the team in Hyderabad for the much-awaited second schedule shoot. Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan are the co-directors and Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing this bilingual project.

Meanwhile, Sam is gearing up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film is a rom-com with music by Anirudh Ravichander.